GOUVERNEUR, NY / BAILEY ISLAND, ME – Bruce H. Gleason, 88, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, in Maine. Bruce was born in Gouverneur on Oct. 14, 1935, the son of Harvey L. And Dorothy (Fredenburg) Gleason. He and his younger sister Mary grew up at 65 Barnes St. in Gouverneur. When his mother passed away, his father remarried to Margaret Herring.

He graduated from Gouverneur High School where he was on the baseball team in 1953 and from Wharton School of Business, University of Pennsylvania where he joined the ATO fraternity and graduated in 1957. Bruce received a charter property casualty underwriter designation in 1982.

He achieved the rank of captain in the United States Army reserves, serving nearly 10 years.

Bruce married Elizabeth Jean Kirchner on August 12, 1961 in Collinsville, IL. He was employed with New York Life Insurance Company for seven years and in 1965, established Bruce H. Gleason Agency. Bruce eventually merged to become MacFadden-Dier Travelers Agency in Canton and retired in 1996. He also worked as a tax preparer since 1957.

Bruce was a member for over 50 years and former worshipful Master of Gouverneur Masonic Lodge #217 where he was also district deputy for the 1st St. Lawrence district and had served as treasurer since 1978. He was a lifetime member of the Gouverneur First Presbyterian Church since 1947 where he served as deacon and elder for many years. Bruce was an associate member of the Orr’s & Bailey Island United Methodist Church in Orr’s Island, Maine, of which he served on the board of trustees and the finance committee.

Before retirement, Bruce and Liz spent several weeks each summer on the coast of Maine. Upon retirement, the couple purchased a home on Bailey Island, where they spent many enjoyable summers looking out at the ocean.

He is survived by his wife Elizabeth; his sons Thomas E. Gleason, David A. and daughter-in-law Elizabeth (Flanagan) Gleason; three granddaughters Margot, Madeline, and Maeve; a sister Mary Colton; nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, Sept. 19 from 1:00 to 3:00 p/m. with a memorial service at 3:00 p.m. at the Green Funeral Home in Gouverneur. A burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Gouverneur and a reception will be held at the Gouverneur Presbyterian Church at 4:30 pm.

Memorial gifts in honor of Bruce are encouraged to the:

Gouverneur First

Presbyterian Church or:

Gouverneur Masonic

Lodge #217

