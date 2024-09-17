BRUNSWICK – When Jay married in 2002, he made one wish: to die before his beloved Connie. He was granted that wish on June 30, 2024.

Jay was born in Alpena, Mich. to Bette (Cousineau) and John Robert Lundquist on April 15, 1945. He was the oldest son in a family of five boys and the oldest cousin in a brood of 17 boys and one girl. He lived and loved his first eight years in Alpena, Mich.; thereafter living in more than 20 places.

Jay played varsity sports in high school and college and was a class officer at the University of Connecticut. He was drafted into the Army in 1966, commissioned in 1967, and was selected to serve as platoon leader of the 3rd Infantry’s Presidential Honor Guard in Washington, D.C. and later as a White House Social Aide. The 3rd Infantry is responsible for the Tomb of the Unknowns, Arlington National Cemetery, White House Ceremonies, and escort duties. Its primary mission is to defend Washington, D.C., and consequently Jay’s platoon was the first military unit to participate in the 1967 Pentagon riots and later in the 1968 D.C. riots.

Although Jay had profound misgivings about the Vietnam war, he found he could no longer bury war dead in Arlington and remain a bystander. He volunteered for Ranger school, and after receiving his Ranger tab, Vietnam. In Vietnam, Jay was a rifle platoon leader and was awarded a Silver Star, two Bronze Stars, and two Purple Hearts. He never wore the medals and left the Army in 1970. He did not consider himself a hero.

He returned to school at the University of Maryland but could not reconcile his new surroundings with memories of his old surroundings, and abruptly left school. He moved to Colorado, Montana, and later Guatemala where he managed a large farm with several hundred employees. There he survived the earthquake of 1976 which killed over 23,000 people, injured another 80,000, and left more than a million homeless. He helped organize relief efforts and spent several months in the highlands excavating roads and villages.

In 1977, Jay return to the United States determined to finish school. With VA benefits, he enrolled at the Harvard Extension school, graduating with honors in 1979. He took a job as a Field Examiner with the National Labor Relations Board investigating unfair labor practice charges. He later worked as a senior labor relations administrator at Bath Iron works Corporation, and then became the first Director of Human Resources of the Maine Technical College System. He tried living in other states, but always returned to Maine.

Jay was a brilliant, gentle man. Because of his life experiences, he never had to measure himself against anyone, particularly other men. At the same time, those experiences plagued his gentle soul. In 1991, the VA diagnosed him as suffering from a severe case of PTSD resulting from his combat experiences in Vietnam. Consequently, Jay went back to school at the University of Maine and became a licensed psychiatric social worker, working at the Augusta Mental Health Institute and the Maine State Prison. He retired in 2007 and spend the remainder of his life in quiet contemplation.

Jay was predeceased by his two youngest brothers, Jamie and Rick; and by his nephew, Eric.

He is survived by his wife, Connie; his brothers Mike and Bill, Bill’s wife Debbie, Rick’s wife Paula; Aunt Bev; and several nieces and nephews.

Jay will be buried with military honors at Arlington Memorial Cemetery at 3 p.m. on Nov. 19.

Memorial donations may be made to Midcoast Humane Animal Shelter or any animal shelter of choice.

To offer condolences and share caring memories please visit http://www.brackettfh.com to view Jay’s online memorial.

