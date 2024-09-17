A bird’s eye from the Oxford County Fair Ferris wheel on Saturday, the final day of the fair. Evan W. Houk/Advertiser Democrat
Eris Stephens hops down from the West Paris fire engine to rejoin her siblings and her mother, Kaitlynn Stephens, during the Junior Firemen’s Muster hosted by the West Paris Fire Department at the Oxford County Fair Wednesday, Sept. 11. Evan W. Houk/Advertiser Democrat
Seven-year-old Lennon Noble knocks a water bottle off an orange traffic cone during the Junior Firemen’s Muster hosted by the West Paris Fire Department at the Oxford County Fair Wednesday, Sept. 11. Noble visited the fair with his second grade class from Waterford Memorial School for agricultural and conservation education day. Evan W. Houk/Advertiser Democrat
Woodstock Elementary School teacher Amy Lilly helps seven-year-old student Chase Fisher put on firefighter gloves to complete his outfit during the Junior Firemen’s Muster at the Oxford County Fair on Wednesday, Sept. 11. Evan W. Houk/Advertiser Democrat
Six- and seven-year-old kids chase after a herd of small pigs, trying to bag one for themselves, during the younger age group pig scramble at the Oxford County Fair Saturday. All 12 participants were able to catch a pig to bring home with them. Evan W. Houk/Advertiser Democrat
Six- and seven-year-old kids chase after a herd of small pigs, trying to bag one for themselves, as volunteers look on during the younger age group pig scramble at the Oxford County Fair Saturday. All 12 participants were able to catch a pig to bring home with them. Evan W. Houk/Advertiser Democrat
Six-year-old Gabe Anderson was one of 12 participants to bag a pig in the 6-7 age division pig scramble at the Oxford County Fair Saturday. Anderson also bagged a pig at the Topsham and Litchfield fairs and said he will add his newest acquisition to his pig pen at home. Evan W. Houk/Advertiser Democrat
