STANDISH – Jane Gilmartin died on July 29, 2024, in Portland. The daughter of John and Nancy, she grew up in North Windham and South Portland.

She worked for many years in the dining hall and library at St Joseph’s College in Standish. She loved to make art and was known for paintings and pastel drawings of flowers and cats. Jane loved animals and always had a furry companion or two.

She moved to Standish in the 1990s and made many good friends in that area. Jane could be relied on for a friendly conversation, a game of cards, and a yard full of lilies in the spring. Jane was a connoisseur of Maine’s bounty of fresh seafood and was a willing partner for a lobster feed.

She is survived by her niece Zoe Miller of Portland and nephew Jesse Miller of San Francisco, Calif.

A celebration of Jane’s life will be held at Percy’s Table, 111 Ossipee Trail in Standish on Saturday, Sept. 21, at 1:30 p.m.

