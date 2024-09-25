Plans for a major development are in the works for a portion of Old Portland Road in Brunswick.

The Planning Board Tuesday night unanimously approved a sketch plan for a mixed-used development project on Old Portland Road, near the Fairfield Inn and Suites. The project aims to bring in 50 new single-family condos and 61 townhouse units. The land is located between the Interstate 295 offramp and Old Portland Road, and will develop around an existing residential property abutting the parcel.

While there are no affordable units planned for this parcel, Joe Marden, a representative for the developer — Paul Douglas, who is a member of the Russell S. and Janet R. Douglas Irrevocable Trust — said that there will be a variety of options for prospective residents.

“The intent of this project was to provide kind of a blend of housing options,” Marden said at the meeting. “You’re going to have the single-family units, which are probably going to be the more expensive units; and the town homes — You’re going to have different styles of town homes to hopefully provide those units that are more affordable to the workforce housing, but it’s not going to be restrictive to that.”

Town records identify five wetlands on the property. Marden said that given the wetlands found on the site, which is about 31 acres of primarily wooded area within a growth zoning district, the developer will need Wetland Impact Permits from the Maine Department of Environmental Protection for the stormwater components of the project. He said the project has not yet determined how many wetlands would be impacted.

He also said that the project may need a Traffic Movement Permit from MaineDOT, as the development site is right on the edge of a traffic movement permit zone. He added that the Sewer District may have to upgrade pump stations in this area to accommodate this project.

Director of Planning and Development Julie Erdman said the project would also require a waiver of street standards for the right of way width, which the board will eventually need to recommend for the council to decide.

Board Chair Bill Dana noted during the discussion of the project that the development will work around an existing residential property on Old Portland Road.

Copy the Story Link