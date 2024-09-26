Does algae have something to say? John Burns, senior research scientist at Bigelow Laboratory for Ocean Sciences, seems to think so.

His latest study, published in the Journal of Eukaryotic Microbiology, broke the boundaries in understanding unicellular organism signaling. It suggests that blue-green algae (glaucophytes) can “communicate” with others in the ecosystem, encouraging them to adapt before harm arrives.

Contrary to previous belief, glaucophytes display behavior similar to plants, implying the potential for “stress resilience” and paving the way for new research opportunities.

Burns has already submitted proposals to explore the production of plastics using ethylene, the stress hormone emitted by glaucophytes. Enter Maine Algal Research Infrastructure and Accelerator (MARIA).

Bigelow recently received a $7 million grant from the National Science Foundation to expand MARIA with a consortium of partners across Maine, including local research institutes, universities and businesses.

MARIA aims to leverage algal solutions to fuel economic growth for the state’s blue economy. It supports scientists by providing resources for further studies and business connections to translate their work into products.

“Burns’ research has the potential to enhance bioplastics, using ethylene as the base component,” said Senior Research Scientist Michael Lomas, director of Bigelow Laboratory’s National Center for Marine Algae (NCM).

Like speed dating, but with a scientific focus, MARIA can capitalize on scientific ideas once they are fully developed by matching them up to the right manufacturer.

Down the road, Lomas hypothesized that MARIA could provide Burns with a gene gun to explore the mutations of ethylene. Alternatively, with the help of partners from the Maine Center for Entrepreneurs and Maine Technology Institute, connect him with entrepreneurs interested in bioplastics.

Understanding the science

As an evolutionary biologist, Burns chose to study glaucophytes for many reasons.

Around 1.5 billion years ago, photosynthetic eukaryotes followed three different evolutionary paths. One group became red algae, another became green algae (including plants) and the third became blue-green algae.

Since glaucophytes possess the characteristics of a living fossil and grow well, Burns considers them the “ideal subject.”

Scientists have long known that plants emit molecules to adapt to stress. However, less research has been done on the strategies used by microalgae in aquatic systems.

His team subjected glaucophytes to various stressors, such as UV light exposure, nutrient imbalances, salinity, temperature fluctuations and contaminants. They found an increase in ethylene production, a gaseous hormone plants use to ripen fruit, and a decrease in growth rate.

“As humans, we operate under optimal conditions,” Burns said. “The same is true for algae; they have a tipping point. Polar algae, for instance, can’t live above 40 degrees Fahrenheit — anything hotter and they die.”

Although unicellular organisms behave differently from us, Burns compared the reaction he observed to a sunburn. Abiotic stress causes glaucophytes to cease movement (swimming and growing) and attempt to repair themselves before dying.

But is that effective? That’s hard to tell.

Some questions remain, such as how other organisms in the system change their behaviors in response to ethylene. Do they respond by emitting the same hormonal cues or communicate differently? Understanding how cell communication operates in different lineages helps predict how aquatic ecosystems will react to stress induced by climate change.

Burns has already submitted proposals to investigate the phenomenon further.

He’s also curious if there are types of algae that listen and adapt but don’t send a signal. The study of game theory, which explores how species conserve energy by “cheating,” has not yet been applied to such communities.

MARIA is interested in how Burns’ study emphasizes the broader value of glaucophytes, deeming them suitable for bioplastic production.

“Plastic [polyethylene] is made by linking the ethylene molecule together repeatedly,” Burns said. “Finding a way to produce ethylene from algae using sunlight and waste products would be exciting to explore.”

Glaucophytes also produce a trace amount of hydrogen under stress, suggesting a potential role in biofuel production.

Engineering algal solutions

Algae have been utilized in various sectors, including climate mitigation, bioremediation, aquaculture and food additives.

“It’s an underutilized raw material,” said Lomas, noting the eight-pronged graphic he often refers to with clients.

Although MARIA has existed for five years, it needed more funding to fulfill its intended purpose of connecting researchers with entrepreneurs. Lomas now hopes to translate more basic science into products.

He pointed to a few projects that would benefit from the new funding.

MARIA collaborates with the National Cold Water Marine Aquaculture Center in Franklin (NCWMAC) to develop aquaculture feed with probiotic chemicals from microalgae. It also works with Ocean Organics in Waldoboro to find solutions for land-based shellfish harvesting.

“No one wakes up in the morning with an idea for a product,” Lomas said. “It’s often a result of science. For years, algae has been seen as a food additive. We’re striving to broaden that understanding.”

Synthetic fertilizers used in agriculture account for 10% of the nation’s total carbon emissions. To reduce this impact, Manoj Kamalanathan, a senior research scientist at Bigelow, teamed up with MARIA to propose algae-based organic fertilizers instead.

“Algae absorbs carbon dioxide and produces oxygen as well as organic biomass,” said Kamalanathan, fascinated by the potential of algal phytohormones to enhance root growth. “Industrial farming has depleted soil, reducing its nutritional value over time. We can’t continue down the road we’re on to meet the growing population’s food demands.”

Intrigued by Burns’ study, Kamalanathan noted the potential to optimize ethylene by applying stress to algae, replacing fossil fuels as the driver of plastic production. He acknowledged the inconsistency of companies such as Apple claiming carbon neutrality without a way to track their actions; producing bioplastics in the lab could determine the exact carbon footprint of production.

“Plastics are often seen as the villains of waste production,” Kamalanathan said. “But they do have important uses, especially in the medical field. It’d be interesting to see if his [Burns’] studies could pertain to biomedicine, too.”

