Kenneth Thomas Hench Jr.

BRUNSWICK – Visitation will be held on Thursday, Oct. 3, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., at Brackett Funeral, 29 Federal St., Brunswick.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated following the visitation at 1 p.m., at St Charles Boromeo Church, Brunswick.

Final resting place will take place privately at the Maine Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery in Augusta. Arrangements are in the care of Brackett Funeral Home, http://www.brackettfh.com

Join the Conversation

Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.