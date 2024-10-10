Expanded hours

at Town Hall

The Buxton Town Clerk and Registrar of Voters will be open for additional hours on Saturdays Oct. 19 and Oct. 26 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Buxton Town Hall, 185 Portland Road, to issue and receive absentee ballots and register voters for the Nov. 5 state general and referendum election.

Absentee ballot applications are available at the Town Hall or online at maine.gov under “Services” and “Absentee ballot requests.” Voters can check the status of their absentee ballots at the same page. Ballots can also be mailed out on request by calling the Town Clerk’s Office at 929-6171.

The polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 5, at Town Hall. For more information, call Town Clerk John Myers at 929-6171 or email jmyers@buxton.me.us.

Buxton Recreation

upcoming events

A Fall Harvest Night with pumpkin decorating, a haunted house, hot cider and more from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Bar Mills Fire Station, 174 Portland Road. The event is hosted by the Recreation Department along with the Police and Fire departments. Register in advance for free at buxtonrec.com to reserve a pumpkin to carve.

Advertisement

On Oct. 26, Mom’s Coffee Hour Group will host a Halloween bash from 1 to 3 p.m. at Town Hall.

In November, the rec department is hosting a Thanksgiving luncheon for ages 55-plus at Town Hall. The meal will be Nov. 22 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Reserve a spot in advance by calling 929-8381.

Town Hall to be

closed Monday

Town offices will be closed Monday, Oct. 14, in observance of Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

Copy the Story Link