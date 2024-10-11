BRUNSWICK – Our loving mother, Evedene E. Leech of Brunswick, passed away peacefully Oct. 8, 2024, with her family at her side.

She was born Sept. 3, 1948, to the late Linwood and Hilda McGray. She was raised with her two brothers and one sister on Elm Street in Topsham where neighbors were like family.

“Ev” was known for her love of cooking and baking, flower arranging and was an avid bowler for many years at Yankee Lanes. The friends made through her women’s leagues have remained like a second family. The ladies have maintained an incredible friendship, and the love and support they have shared with each other has been a true blessing to each of them and their families. Ev’s legacy will always be her unwavering devotion to her family, a testament to the beautiful life she has lived.

She loved being a mother to her children Rick and Kim, but her absolute favorite title was grandmother. Her world was complete when Allan, Taylor and Ryley were born, and Grandma became her name. Her love for them made her heart full.

Evedene’s passing leaves a void in the hearts of those who knew her, but her spirit and her strong faith will continue to inspire and guide us. Her laugh, her love of life and her ability to make everyone feel cherished and loved will be missed, but never forgotten.

She is survived by her daughter, Kim (Sheryl) of Ocala, Fla. and son, Rick (Jennifer) of Bowdoinham; and grandchildren Allan, Taylor and Ryley Leech. She also leaves behind brothers Duane (Sue), Moe (Carolyn) and sister, Roxanne (Ron); along with several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by father, Linwood, mother, Hilda; sister-in-law, Evelyn; and niece Keri McGray.

Family and friends are invited to attend her service at the United Baptist Church located at 1 Elm St., Topsham, on Tuesday Oct. 15 at 11 a.m. with a reception to follow downstairs.

Anyone that would like to send flowers can have them delivered to 57 Center St. Bowdoinham, ME 04008. The family will deliver to the church ahead of the service.

Condolences may be shared at funeral alternatives.net

