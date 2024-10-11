WINTHROP – Leon C. Harriman, 82, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.

He was born in Gardiner on Dec. 6, 1941, to Howard and Rena Harriman. Leon, or “Lee” as he was better known to family, grew up in Winthrop, where he attended school and cultivated a love for sports and music.

Lee graduated high school in 1960, he was first chair trumpet, a bass singer in the Mozart choir, captain of the basketball team, an all-state football player, and he was voted ‘Mayor of Winthrop High School’ his senior year, a fact he was very proud of and would readily remind family members of. In 1965, Lee graduated from University of Maine, Orono with a B.S. in education after deciding to go into teaching. While in school there he joined Kappa Sigma fraternity and served as vice president.

After graduating, Lee began his teaching career coaching football and basketball and teaching physical education at Winthrop High. In 1966, he began coaching football at Bridgton Academy and started the school’s lacrosse team. The lacrosse team Lee started is now a Division I team that helps place numerous students in top college level lacrosse programs.

A blind date in 1967 led Lee to Nancy LeVesque, a native of Bridgton living in town and working at the local hospital. The two were married on Dec. 16, 1967. That same year, Lee had an undefeated year in football, an accomplishment for which he was inaugurated into the Bridgton Academy Hall of Fame for in 2009 and 2013. After having two daughters, Deborah and Kimberly, Lee began coaching football and basketball at University of Maine, Orono. A few years later, Lee took a job at Waterville High, taking up the mantle of football coach and athletic director. In 1974, Lee led his Waterville team to a Maine State Class A Championship and was awarded a Coach of the Year award. In 1976, Lee earned an M.S. in administration from University of Maine, Orono and in 1980, he moved his family to Bath where he was Athletic Director and coached football for five more years before becoming assistant principal.

After retiring in 1998, Lee continued to coach at Bowdoin College and Mt. Ararat High School. Lee kept his passion for singing, later joining a local choir called the Downeasters and he completed charity work for Ruth’s Reusable Resources. Lee loved spending time with family in any way he could, whether it was watching over grandkids, helping out with chores and yard work, or playing games at the kitchen counter. He and Nancy enjoyed vacationing in Florida with friends and family, making trips down south every year.

Lee is survived by his wife Nancy Harriman of Falmouth; as well as two daughters, Deborah Harriman of Westbrook, and Kim and Liam McMakin of Falmouth. His grandchildren are Chris Voynik, 32, of Augusta, Katie Voynik, 31, of Manchester, Gwyn McMakin, 20, of Falmouth, and Ryan McMakin, 17, of Falmouth.

In 82 years of life, Lee created a wonderful, loving family and touched the lives of so many others without even realizing. Always a humble man, Lee underestimated his enormous impact. He never did anything for acclaim, although he acquired a lot over his career as a coach, he only did what believed was right and what would bring him joy.

Viewing hours will be held on Monday, Oct. 14 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin St., Winthrop. Lee’s funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 11 a.m. also at Roberts Funeral Home. All are welcome to share their memories. The graveside burial will be for immediate family only.

Arrangements and guidance are in the care of Roberts Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 62 Bowdoin St., Winthrop. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Roberts Funeral Home website, http://www.khrfuneralhomes.com

In lieu of flowers, the family encourages gifts to be made in memory of Lee Harriman at umainefoundation.org/memorial to be added to the Robert A. Cobb Scholarship Fund or to the UMO football program.

