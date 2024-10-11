WISCASSET – Michael Paul Dickson, 45, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. He suffered from many long-term health issues.
Michael graduated from Wiscasset High School and then went to study at Ithaca College. Michael had a natural ability for Art and Design and loved to perform in theater productions.
He worked in the broadcasting and film industry. He was a former Intern Producer at WCSH NEWS CENTER 6 Maine followed by Promotion Producer at WGME NEWS 13. Michael moved to Pittsburgh, Pa. and was a Promotion Writer, Producer and Editor at WPXI-TV. Michael also lived in Arizona and California in the past. He loved the warm climates but felt his home was in Maine.
Michael enjoyed people, meeting new faces, learning about their lives, researching ideas for filming and production. He met and worked with many celebrities including Jimmy Fallon, Ellen DeGeneres, Tom Cruise, Katie Couric, Seth Meyers, Cheryl Tiegs and our 41st President George H. W. Bush.
In 2020 Michael designed our local restaurant, Barnhouse Grill & Pub, from his own generosity. Michael’s latest project was a documentary about Miss Bea Haven in Palm Springs, Calif.
He leaves behind his aunt, Anne Wright (whom he called his second mother) and his two siblings, Bruce and Kimberly; along with many nephews and cousins.
His father, Paul, passed in 2022, followed by his mother, Diane in 2023.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, at Woodlawn Cemetery on Birch Point Road in Wiscasset.
Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath, ME 04530. Condolences may be made online at http://www.DaigleFuneralHome.com.
Donations in Michael’s honor can be made to the
Wiscasset Middle,
High School
Drama Department
272 Gardiner Rd.
Wiscasset, ME 04578
