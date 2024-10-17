I finally did it! After much procrastination and lots of reminders from my wife and my BoomerTECH Adventures partners, I finally made the decision to purchase a new phone. It has been my turn to get a new phone in our BoomerTECH Adventures staff rotation for at least two years, but because my old phone was working fine, I was happy to keep the one I had. In my case, as a lifelong Apple iPhone user, I moved up from an iPhone 11 purchased more than five years ago to an iPhone 16.

While I certainly wouldn’t consider myself a smartphone power user, I do use my phone a great deal. On the personal side, my wife and I gave up our landline 10 years ago, so our smartphones are our only phones. I also read for pleasure primarily on my phone, especially at night and/or in bed because with a phone I don’t need any other light. (Yes, I’m aware of cautions about exposure to blue light when using devices before sleep!)

On the business side, my work with BoomerTECH Adventures means that I spend considerable time every day texting, searching, connecting with others and reading from my phone. And it is important for one of us in BTA to have the latest version of the devices we write about and help people with. Enough rationalization, though, it was time for a new phone.

On balance, having an up-to-date phone that allows me to do my work efficiently was the most important criteria for my new phone. This is my fourth iPhone — 4, 6S, 11 and now 16. As you can see, I haven’t moved up every year or even every other year. The five solid years I had with my iPhone 11 is consistent with my past experience and well above what research (Sellcell, 2023) says about how long people upgrade their phones.

People who keep their smartphones for over five years comprised only 10% of those polled. In 2024, people in the U.S keep their phones on average for 2.75 years. Apple phones are generally kept longer before upgrade than Android phones. Only 21% of people with Android phones make it over three years with their phones while 61% of Apple owners keep their phones for at least three years.

Not surprisingly, people of different ages keep their smartphones for different periods of time before they upgrade.

Degraded battery performance is far and away the primary reason for upgrading phones. Other reasons are screen damage or keeping the operating system up-to-date. One of the reasons why I didn’t update any earlier was that my phone allowed me to keep pace with yearly operating system updates, keeping my phone safe and secure.

Here are several issues I had to answer before deciding to purchase my new phone:

1. As a lifelong Apple iPhone user and a Mac user, I didn’t have to consider moving to another system. If you are an Android phone user and a Windows computer user or a combination of both systems, you will obviously decide on what system you want. For most of us, that is an easy decision based on what we’ve used in the past and what works for us.

2. A harder decision centers on which model to select. On the iPhone 16, I had to choose from four models: 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max. The cost difference across the four models is significant. I typically select the basic model as I did with the iPhone 16 this time around. Usually, the biggest difference between a lower level and higher level model is in the camera. Since I’m not a major photographer, the basic camera works for me.

3. Other things to consider include storage for photos, videos, apps and files; battery life; screen size and quality; and availability of software updates. Do some research on the phone(s) you are considering, both their features and what experts are saying about them.

4. Be cautious about amazing offers! The ads by various companies that offer smartphone plans often sound terrific, but the math behind them isn’t. For example, one ad offered a free iPhone 16 but required me to upgrade my phone plan (spread out over three years) that would have nearly doubled the cost of the “free” iPhone. Cheaper to buy the iPhone outright and not buy a new (and more expensive) monthly plan.

The research continues at my home as we consider the same issues in advance of buying a new computer for my wife. The Mac Air she purchased 10 years ago is running low on gas! Impressive, but she is no longer able to upgrade to Mac’s latest operating system, so it’s time to upgrade.

By the way, are you wondering what I will do with my old iPhone 11? As usual, I am passing it along to my daughter-in-law to give her a newer phone than the one she has. It has at least a couple of years left after I replace the battery.

BoomerTECH Adventures (boomertechadventures.com) helps boomers and older adults navigate the digital world with confidence and competence. Active boomers themselves, they use their backgrounds as Maine teachers to support individuals and groups with online courses through Maine Adult Education (tinyurl.com/BTAclasses) articles, videos and presentations to organizations upon request.

