Janet “Jan” A. Wilk

BRUNSWICK – Janet “Jan” A. Wilk, 80, died Aug. 31, 2024.

A Celebration of Life will be held 2-4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024 at the Curtis Memorial Library, 1904 Building, Brunswick, ME 04011.

Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com.

Join the Conversation

Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.