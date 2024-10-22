BRUNSWICK – Janet “Jan” A. Wilk, 80, died Aug. 31, 2024.

A Celebration of Life will be held 2-4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024 at the Curtis Memorial Library, 1904 Building, Brunswick, ME 04011.

Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com.

Copy the Story Link