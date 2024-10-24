Gorham loses

dedicated advocate

Gorham community member Shelby Zaner died at age 78 earlier this month. Zaner was an active member at First Parish Congregational Church and a volunteer Gorham Food Pantry, according to her obituary. She also had volunteered at Preble Street Resource Center in Portland and the former Leavitt’s Mill Free Health Clinic in Buxton.

She taught primary education in Pennsylvania, Yarmouth and Maine School Administration District 6.

Presumpscot River topic

at historical society

The Gorham Historical Society will present a program about Dundee Pond and the Presumpscot River at 3 p.m. Nov. 3 at its headquarters in the Mosher Barn, 28 Cherry Hill Road, Gorham.

Blood donation

opportunity

The American Red Cross will conduct a blood drive from 1 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at Cressey Road Christian Church 81, Cressey Road.

To make an appointment, go to redcrossblood.org/give or call 1-800-733-2767.

Dog licenses required,

deadline in December



All dogs ages 6 months and older are required to be licensed by Dec. 31.

Fees for licensing at the Town Clerk’s office are $6 for altered dogs and $11, unaltered. A $25 late fee will be charged for any dog licensed after Jan. 31, 2025.

A current rabies vaccination certificate is required and proof of spaying or neutering, if it applies. The animal control officer will be notified of all unlicensed dogs and owners could be fined for keeping an unlicensed dog, according to a post on the town’s website.

For more information, call the Town Clerk’s Office at 222-1670.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on Oct. 23, 1974, that Madeline Hanley of Narragansett Street visited with her mother in Thomaston.

U.S. taxpayers’ debt

The U.S. Treasury Department reported on Oct. 17 that the U.S. public debt was $35,769,084,471,524.38.

