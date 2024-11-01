YARMOUTH – Tommy C. Aceto, 70, passed away peacefully on Oct. 21, 2024, with his family at his side after a 12-year battle with cancer that never slowed him down.

Tommy was born on Sept. 11, 1954 to Diva (Donatelli) Aceto and Anthony Aceto in Portland. He graduated from Deering High School in 1973 and went on to receive a history degree in 1977 from Bowdoin College in Brunswick.

While at Deering and Bowdoin, Tommy made many wonderful friends that he stayed close with for life. At Bowdoin, he excelled at football, where he was known as a ferocious competitor anchoring the defense. According to teammates, Tommy’s coach remembered him among the best players he ever coached in a multi-decade career.

Shortly after graduation in the Spring of 1978, Tommy met the love of his life, Rebecca “Becky” (Estabrook) Aceto of Rockland, and the two were wed on Sept. 15, 1979 in Union. They would go on to raise their two boys, Anthony and Jon Aceto, in Yarmouth, a community they loved, making many lifelong friends. While living in Yarmouth, Tommy spent nearly 40 years at Bath Iron Works, where he was happiest working outside in the shipyard.

Tommy will forever be remembered for his energy, passion, intensity, and dedication to family. He spent summer days working in the gardens with Becky and ensuring he had the best kept lawn in town. He was always proud of his boys and spent countless hours teaching and instilling values that they hold dear today. He never missed a hockey or baseball game, whether he was coaching or in the stands. Tommy gave 100 percent to everything he did – even during football practices in his youth, number 67 was known for treating every drill like a game situation to make sure the team was ready for the upcoming competition.

Tommy loved his home state of Maine, and enjoyed it to the fullest in his retirement. In recent years, he discovered two new passions: hiking and cycling, which enabled him to forge new friendships and reconnect with old friends. He conquered some of Maine’s highest peaks, including the summit of Mt. Katahdin in August of 2020. When not on the trails, you could find him on two wheels somewhere between Yarmouth and Portland. Even when the snow began to fall, he never missed a chance to participate in a class at the local Cyclebar. His love for cycling also led him to the Dempsey Challenge, a near and dear fundraising event for the Dempsey Center.

In recent years, following Becky’s passing, Tommy met Denise Gardner, and the two had a wonderful, loving relationship sharing many common interests. Denise was an important source of support for Tommy.

Tommy is survived by his sons Anthony E. Aceto and his wife Betsy, their son Charlie of Cohasset, Mass.; Jonathan C. Aceto and his fiancée Rachel, their daughter Sophia of New Market, Md.; brother, Rocco and his wife Cathy of South Portland; partner, Denise, her daughter Julie and granddaughter Cassidy; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Tommy was predeceased by his wife of 38 years, Becky Aceto; and sister, Nicola Aceto.

A celebration of life will be held in the Spring of 2025.

Please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to sign Tommy’s online guest book.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Dempsey Center of Lewiston.

