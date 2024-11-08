SOUTH HARPSWELL – Barbara Bishop of Harpswell, a beloved woman known for her kind spirit and unwavering love for family, passed away peacefully on Nov. 6, 2024, at the age of 70 after a long battle with cancer. Born on Nov. 9, 1953, in Houlton, to the late Ralph and Marion Bishop, she lived a life filled with joy, laughter, and a deep appreciation for the beauty of the natural world.

Barbara was a beautiful, gentle person and she took great pleasure in her plants and outdoors. She loved nature and the beauty of Maine.

Beyond her love for the outdoors and the environment, Barbara cherished her family above all else.

She was preceded in death by her brother, David, in 2010 and remained a devoted sister to her brother, Steve (Dorothy), and a cherished aunt to her nieces Kathy (Jeff) and Mary (Mike) and their families (Grace, Claire, Ava, and Jane).

Barb was supported in Harpswell by her local family Roger Graves, Jaydienne Lewis, Laura Nancy and Jonathan Adams. Andrea Henke, her very close friend, looked in on her daily, assisted with her care and was at her side until her last day. Barbara’s warmth, kindness, and unwavering support created a strong bond with her family, and she was always there to offer a listening ear, a comforting hug, and regularly sent thoughtful cards and gifts to show her love. She loved spending time with her family and especially showing them lighthouses including her favorite one in Pemaquid.

Barbara will also be remembered for her wit, her amazing stories and memories that she loved to share, and her ability to find humor in all situations. She had a unique way of making everyone feel special and loved, and her positive outlook on life was an inspiration.

In addition to her love for family and nature, Barbara cherished her cat, Cinnamon, who she rescued five years ago.

A celebration of life will be held later.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Friends of the Pemaquid Lighthouse or the charity of your choice.

