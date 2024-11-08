JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Levi Ian Webster passed at the age of 43 on Oct. 3, 2024 in Jacksonville, Fla. He was born in Brunswick, July, 30, 1981, to Denny E. Webster and Gail Ann Marie LeBlanc Webster. He lived in Fernandina Beach, Fla.

Levi attended Naples Italy American High School in Naples, Italy, and Atsugi American High School Atsugi, Japan. Levi’s career was in culinary arts. He loved to cook and create his own dishes. His hopes for a food truck to create his own culinary dishes and travel were not fully realized before his passing.

Levi’s outgoing personality and love for children, though he never had any of his own, and animals, was evident by all his friends and family. He would light up a room with his presence and signature beautiful hair.

He is survived by his mother, Gail Webster of Florida; brother, Sean Webster of Maine; aunt and uncle, Bruce and Elizabeth Johnson of Florida; cousins Jason Crutchley of Virginia, Blake Johnson of Florida, Hope Johnson of New York.

Predeceased by his father, Denny E. Webster; grandfathers Gerard LeBlanc, Ronald Webster, grandmothers Marie Tingley, Dora Webster; aunt Patty; cousin, Nathan Crutchley.

A celebration of life for Levi will be held in Maine at the Brunswick Elks Lodge function room on Park Row, Sunday, Nov. 10, from 2-4 p.m., where friends and family can attend.

