JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Levi Ian Webster passed at the age of 43 on Oct. 3, 2024 in Jacksonville, Fla. He was born in Brunswick, July, 30, 1981, to Denny E. Webster and Gail Ann Marie LeBlanc Webster. He lived in Fernandina Beach, Fla.
Levi attended Naples Italy American High School in Naples, Italy, and Atsugi American High School Atsugi, Japan. Levi’s career was in culinary arts. He loved to cook and create his own dishes. His hopes for a food truck to create his own culinary dishes and travel were not fully realized before his passing.
Levi’s outgoing personality and love for children, though he never had any of his own, and animals, was evident by all his friends and family. He would light up a room with his presence and signature beautiful hair.
He is survived by his mother, Gail Webster of Florida; brother, Sean Webster of Maine; aunt and uncle, Bruce and Elizabeth Johnson of Florida; cousins Jason Crutchley of Virginia, Blake Johnson of Florida, Hope Johnson of New York.
Predeceased by his father, Denny E. Webster; grandfathers Gerard LeBlanc, Ronald Webster, grandmothers Marie Tingley, Dora Webster; aunt Patty; cousin, Nathan Crutchley.
A celebration of life for Levi will be held in Maine at the Brunswick Elks Lodge function room on Park Row, Sunday, Nov. 10, from 2-4 p.m., where friends and family can attend.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.