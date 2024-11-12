PHIPPSBURG – Craig Slocum, 77, passed away on Oct. 30, 2024, surrounded by family in Kittery, Maine after his battle with cancer.

Craig was born Dec. 3, 1947. He was the oldest of four children born to the late Clifford A. Slocum, Jr., and H. Muriel (Forrand) Slocum of Rockland, Mass. He graduated from Rockland High school in 1965. He attended Franklin Junior College before reporting to duty, Feb. 10, 1967. He had been serving in Vietnam since December 1967 where Sergeant Slocum, in the 11th Light Infantry Brigade, saved the lives of several fellow soldiers.

Hearing something hit the ground near his unit, he yelled “Grenade” left his position and just as he hurled it, the grenade exploded. He suffered shrapnel wounds and a concussion. Before completion of duty, he received some of the nation’s highest honors of bravery including the Silver Star, two Bronze Stars for gallantry under fire, three Purple Hearts for wounds, the Army Commendation Medal, and the Vietnamese Cross for meritorious service.

Returning home, he attended the University of Massachusetts. Over the years he became an industrial pump expert traveling worldwide for Metcalf & Eddy, Inc.’s Wastewater Engineering Department. He became an independent consultant working on the country’s largest water pumps. His many colleagues in the engineering industry, business associates and platoon brothers continued to support him throughout his life in friendship with respect for his service, stoicism, and genuine humility.

He was the husband of Madeline (Thrasher) Slocum with whom on Oct. 24, 2024, they shared 46 years of marriage. He was the devoted father of daughter, Mariah Slocum (Partner, Sean Beard) and son, Elijah Slocum and was the proud grandfather to granddaughter Piper Grace Beard. He is survived by his three siblings, Curt Slocum (wife, Kristen) of Phippsburg, Claudia O’Neill (husband, Brian), Hanson, Mass. and Connie Dressler, Plymouth, Mass. He was predeceased by his brother-in-law, Gene Dressler, and uncle Cal Slocum also of Phippsburg.

Craig enjoyed historic biographies, international and domestic travel, hunting and especially fresh and saltwater fishing. He was the happiest on the water during annual fishing tournaments with friends and family and the times together listening to the greatest hits of 1965. His favorite song was by Canadian folk singer and musician Stan Rogers, Forty-Five Years.

Visitation will be held at the Sullivan Funeral home 45 E. Water St, Rockland, MA 02370 on Nov. 16, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. with a funeral home service beginning at 2:30 p.m.

Copy the Story Link