The Ying Quartet will perform at Nomad in Brunswick at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, presenting a chamber music program titled “The Voice.” The quartet is made up of Robin Scott and Janet Ying on violin, Phillip Ying on viola, and David Ying on cello.

Note that this may be the last in the Bowdoin International Music Festival Nomad Series as the owner of the pizzeria announced it will be closing on Nov. 24.

“The Voice” program includes “Italian Serenade” by Hugo Wolf; “Chrysanthemums” by Giacomo Puccini; and String Quartet No. 14 in D Minor, D. 810, “Death and the Maiden,” by Franz Schubert.

Neither Wolf nor Puccini are known for their chamber music. Wolf’s musical output was dominated by his “350 Lieder,” and Puccini made his fame as composer of such operatic favorites as “La Bohème” and “Madama Butterfly.” Puccini even declared himself “useless if I have no libretto.” Nevertheless, both Wolf and Puccini composed exceptional one-movement miniatures for string quartet. These are paired alongside Schubert’s chamber music masterpiece. The “Death and the Maiden” title given to his 14th string quartet refers to the second movement’s theme, which was taken from his song “Der Tod und das Mädchen.”

“This music inspires us toward our quartet’s goal of singing and storytelling through our instruments with as much communicative power as the human voice,” the quartet stated in a prepared release.

Pizza, beer and wine are included with ticket purchase. Doors and bar open at 6 p.m., and there will be a post-concert reception at 8:15 p.m. Nomad Pizza is located at 14 Maine St. All Fort Andross parking is open to the public after 5 p.m.

Purchase tickets at bowdoinfestival.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/ or contact Lori Hopkinson at 373-1400 or lori@bowdoinfestival.org.

