GEORGETOWN – Chun B. Horne, 88, of Indian Point Road, passed away on Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, at Maine Medical Center in Portland. She was born in Bangkok, Thailand, a daughter of Chod and Sanguan Meeboonthum. In 1975 she married George C. Horne and spent 15 years at Loring AFB in Limestone. In 1990 they moved to Georgetown. She was a member of the Red Hat Ladies and the Georgetown Historical Society. Chun enjoyed gardening, visiting with family and friends. She was predeceased by one son, Amorn Sarnthong and two sisters. She is survived by her husband, George C. Horne of Georgetown, three sons, Atorn, Amit, Arkon, two stepsons, Chester B. and Phillip D. Horne, two daughters, Rachnee Loiseau and Orapin Songserm and one stepdaughter, Irene Kelly, nine grandchildren, several great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m., on Sunday, April 13, 2025, at the Georgetown Historical Society.

Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.DaigleFuneralHome.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Georgetown Historical Society, PO Box 441, Georgetown, 04548 or The Georgetown Community Center, 19 Old Schoolhouse Road,

Georgetown, 04548.

Copy the Story Link