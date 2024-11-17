WINDHAM – It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Patrick Moody. As many are well aware, Pat was an incredible human being—a devoted husband to Sherma, a loving father to Hayleigh and AJ, a caring son to Rod and his second wife, Kathy, and a devoted brother to Tracey and her husband Chris. Pat was also a gracious friend to so many who had the good fortune to know him.

Pat’s thirst for life was beyond compare. He loved his community of Windham, and he loved the game of basketball. He thrived around people, inspiring us to love and care, and to be more than we are. His smile was infectious, and when he spoke to you, he made bad days good and good days great. Pat’s family and friends fueled him. There was nothing he wouldn’t do for those in need. It didn’t matter who you were or what you did—he was always willing to extend a helping hand. He would do anything for anybody, and that’s what made him great. He saw the best in all of us and pushed us to be just a little bit better.

Hayleigh and AJ were Pat’s greatest joy. He glowed with pride when talking about their jobs, sports, or anything they were involved in. He was determined to never miss a game or an opportunity to be a part of their lives. Pat always wanted the best for them, and if you ever had the chance to meet Hayleigh or AJ, you’d soon realize that Pat gave them the best gift of all: his compassion, his caring nature, and his ability to inspire others. These qualities live on through them.

Sherma was the heart of what made Pat the man he was. She was his rock, the one he loved and cherished. She brought out the best in him, and she was his balance and foundation. Their love and respect for each other was at the center of it all. Pat was Pat because of Sherma.

Nothing excited Pat Moody like the town of Windham. Many referred to him as “the mayor,” and his desire to make his town and community a better place motivated him like no other. He proved this through his constant involvement, always giving his time and resources. We see this today in the outdoor basketball courts named in his honor—the Moody Courts—but more importantly, we see this in the many youth who have played for Windham basketball, and really in any sport. For decades, children have looked to Pat as a mentor and role model, as he coached and ran programs in basketball, soccer, football, and many other sports. Pat’s legacy will always be one of giving back, of loving and not hating, and in times of struggle, asking, “What would Pat Moody do?”

God needed angels and called Pat home after a long and courageous battle with cancer. He fought like he lived—never giving up. Heaven gave Pat his wings, and we can take comfort in knowing that Pat is looking out for all of us now, while being reunited with his mom, Kathy, and all of his family and friends who have gone before him.

A visitation will be held on Friday Nov. 22 at 2 p.m. with the funeral service to follow at 3 p.m. at Eastpoint Christian Church, 345 Clarks Pond Pkwy, South Portland, ME 04106

To share memories of Pat Moody or to leave the family an online condolence, please visit http://www.dolbyblaissegee.com

In lieu of flowers, please

make donations to the

Pat Moody foundation.

﻿https://gofund.me/28d95daa

