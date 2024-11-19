Citizens participate

on Election Day

Unless I missed it, the Kennebunk Select Board made no mention whatsoever of the municipal election at its first meeting after Election Day. Whether that was purposeful or not, I thought it was disrespectful of the 7,818 residents who voted their conscience on the single town referendum question about the proposed charter.

Fortunately, they did thank Town Clerk Merton Brown, Deputy Town Clerk Ruth Tranter and the many election clerks who worked hard to ensure a straightforward day.

The charter question clearly drew voters from multiple parties and demographics. They based their decision on what they truly believed was best for our town. If the select board won’t do it, I wish to personally thank Kennebunk citizens for their engagement in town affairs and their participation on Election Day.

Susan A. Bloomfield

Advertisement

West Kennebunk

Thanks for

senate support

I am writing to thank the people of Senate District 34, including Berwick, North Berwick, Wells, Kennebunk and Kennebunkport, for their support in our recent election. As I enter my third term in the senate, I remain honored to represent you in Augusta.

Throughout the campaign, I’ve had ample opportunity to meet many of you and I appreciate the great conversations we had. You presented a wide range of concerns that I will carry with me into the upcoming session. Issues related to housing, property tax, health care, family leave, climate and education were among the most common, although the list is longer.

Advertisement

Addressing your concerns will be challenging but that’s what excites me about the work we do. There are no simple answers but rest assured, I’ll do my best working with fellow legislators to do what is best for all Mainers.

My reelection campaign received lots of support throughout the district, as many folks made phone calls, wrote letters, and knocked doors. Additionally, many of you also supported me as a clean election donor. This volunteer support allows me the opportunity to be your voice throughout the 132nd Legislature.

Thank you – I was lucky to have you on my team.

Legislators get sworn in on Dec. 4. I ask that you keep me aware of your needs and don’t hesitate to reach out with concerns and issues that come up. I’ll do my best to assist in any way I can.

As we head into the holidays, give thanks to our town clerks, their staff and the numerous volunteers that helped make Election Day run smoothly, remain safe and function efficiently district-wide.

I hope you are able to be with your family and friends relaxing and enjoying one another’s company while giving thanks for being together.

Joe Rafferty

Senate District 34

Copy the Story Link