ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. – Murle Elwin Davis passed away on Oct. 31, 2024, at Gulfside Hospice in Zephyrhills, Fla. He was born on Jan. 4, 1934, in Island Pond, Vt.

In September 1951, Murle traveled to Ontario, Canada, to work on the oil pipeline. At a street dance in Strathroy, he met Audrey Switzer. After a whirlwind romance, they married on January 16, 1952.

Murle took his new bride back to Vermont to meet his family and then moved to Maine, where he joined his brother Rodney, who taught him how to operate heavy equipment for road construction. Murle continued in construction, moving with Audrey from job to job in their small mobile home.

In 1959, with their son Jim about to start school, Murle decided it was time for a more stable lifestyle. The family settled first in Lisbon, Maine, and later in Brunswick. Murle became a successful insurance agent and bought, sold, and rented mobile homes.

Murle was proud of his two sons and encouraged them from a young age to develop a strong work ethic, supporting their efforts with paper routes and door-to-door sales.

Murle had a lifelong passion for music and taught himself to play the guitar. He formed a band that performed at retirement homes and community events, including the New Gloucester Strawberry Festival, where they were known as the “Berry, Berry Good Band.”

After his first heart attack in June 1988, Murle and Audrey bought a motor home, spending winters in Zephyrhills and summers in Maine. They traveled to Bluegrass festivals, made music, and enjoyed time with their grandchildren.

Despite two more heart attacks slowing him down, Murle remained active. He became a Florida resident and formed another band, The Country Ramblers, which performed for dances, parties, and events at mobile home parks, condos, and retirement homes in Zephyrhills. For many years, he and Audrey continued to spend summers in Maine, enjoying lobster rolls and family gatherings.

Murle is survived by his wife of 72 years, Audrey; his sons, Jim of Dresden, Maine, and Bob of Decatur, Ga.; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Play on for eternity!

For condolences please visit https://obituaries.nationalcremation.com/obituaries/hudson-fl/murle-davis-12059469

