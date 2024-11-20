PORTLAND – Greg Moser, a resident of Portland, Maine, passed away on Nov. 16, 2024, at the age of 77.

﻿Born in Washington, D.C., in 1947, Greg spent his childhood in Arlington, Va. He enjoyed summers at his grandfather’s farm in Crozet, Va., where he learned to appreciate the country and all natural things. He was a proud graduate of Virginia Tech, earning a bachelor’s degree in wildlife management in 1969 and later a Master’s degree in biology. A lifelong Hokie, Greg passionately followed all Hokie sports, and especially football, supporting them through every season.

﻿In 1980, Greg married Catharine Moser in Richmond, Va., and they had many wonderful adventures together. His family was complete with the birth of their daughter, Sarah. He dedicated his professional life to serving as a federal employee with Soil Conservation Service, and then Natural Resources Conservation Service in Virginia, where he served as State Biologist.

﻿Beyond his career, Greg was deeply committed to conservation, purchasing and protecting land in Virginia and Maine to ensure its beauty and biodiversity endured for generations. He found joy in hiking, backpacking, fly fishing, and birding.

﻿Greg was predeceased by his parents, Ernest and Frances Moser. He is survived by his wife, Catharine Moser; his beloved daughter, Sarah Moser, her husband, Daniel Nash, and their daughter, Lewella Nash, all of Boston, Mass.; and his sister, Barbara C. Moser of Westminster, Md.

﻿A celebration of Greg’s life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers,

the family requests donations be made to:

Downeast Salmon Federation

in Columbia Falls, ME or:

First Parish Church

in Portland, ME

in Greg’s memory

