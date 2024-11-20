PORTLAND – Greg Moser, a resident of Portland, Maine, passed away on Nov. 16, 2024, at the age of 77.
Born in Washington, D.C., in 1947, Greg spent his childhood in Arlington, Va. He enjoyed summers at his grandfather’s farm in Crozet, Va., where he learned to appreciate the country and all natural things. He was a proud graduate of Virginia Tech, earning a bachelor’s degree in wildlife management in 1969 and later a Master’s degree in biology. A lifelong Hokie, Greg passionately followed all Hokie sports, and especially football, supporting them through every season.
In 1980, Greg married Catharine Moser in Richmond, Va., and they had many wonderful adventures together. His family was complete with the birth of their daughter, Sarah. He dedicated his professional life to serving as a federal employee with Soil Conservation Service, and then Natural Resources Conservation Service in Virginia, where he served as State Biologist.
Beyond his career, Greg was deeply committed to conservation, purchasing and protecting land in Virginia and Maine to ensure its beauty and biodiversity endured for generations. He found joy in hiking, backpacking, fly fishing, and birding.
Greg was predeceased by his parents, Ernest and Frances Moser. He is survived by his wife, Catharine Moser; his beloved daughter, Sarah Moser, her husband, Daniel Nash, and their daughter, Lewella Nash, all of Boston, Mass.; and his sister, Barbara C. Moser of Westminster, Md.
A celebration of Greg’s life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers,
the family requests donations be made to:
Downeast Salmon Federation
in Columbia Falls, ME or:
First Parish Church
in Portland, ME
in Greg’s memory
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.