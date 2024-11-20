BOCA RATON, Fla. – Timothy Lacombe “Tim” of Boca Raton, Florida, and Lewiston, passed away at his home in Florida on Nov. 10, 2024, after a long illness and is now joined in heaven with his mother.﻿

Tim was born on July 5, 1982 to Paul G. Lacombe and Claire Joyce Lacombe. He was a lifelong member of St. Patrick’s Church in Lewiston and served as an altar server for many years. Tim graduated from Lewiston High School in 2000. While in high school he was a member of the National Honors Society and played a combination of tennis and basketball. Tim also excelled in Math and took advanced classes all throughout high school. He found his calling in teaching and coaching in the tennis world and loved to play tennis above all. Tim played and won many tennis tournaments. He was at one time the number one ranked men’s singles player in Maine. He coached tennis at the University of Southern Maine and brought them to the playoffs. He also brought many tennis teams to regional and national competitions. After high school Tim became a Tennis Pro here in Maine and played in many tournaments in his career. He brought home many awards and trophies.﻿

Tim was the life of the party and loved making people laugh. He always enjoyed the holidays with his family and strongly believed that there was nothing more important than family. Tim’s family meant everything to him. He loved to cook, but he also loved to try every new restaurant he came across. He loved his food and his music. Tim also loved playing Bingo and going to Oxford Casino and Foxwoods every chance he got. Tim loved the ocean and warm weather and decided to move and continue his career as a tennis pro to Florida four years ago.﻿

Tim is survived by his father, Paul G. Lacombe, and his two siblings, Kathleen M. Lacombe and Michael P. Lacombe (Jennifer), his only niece, Gwendolyn A. Lacombe, his aunt and uncle, Mary and Raymond Deschenes, his aunt, Margaret Joyce, and his aunt, Claire Lacombe Lint of Orono, as well as many cousins. Tim also leaves behind the family cat, Chloe, whom he was very close to.﻿

Tim was predeceased by his mother, Claire Joyce Lacombe, his maternal grandparents, Thomas and Helen Joyce, his paternal grandparents, Alice and Alphee Lacombe, and his uncles, David (Duke) Lint and John M. Joyce.﻿

Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at http://www.albert-burpee.com .﻿

Visiting hours will be held Friday, November 22, 2024 from 9- 10:30 a.m., at the Albert and Burpee Funeral Home, 253 Pine Street, Lewiston, followed by a Funeral Mass beginning at 11 a.m., at the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul, lower chapel, with a private burial to follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery.﻿

Arrangements are under the care of Albert & Burpee Funeral Home & Cremation Services 253 Pine St. Lewiston, 782-7201.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Tim’s name to: An Angel’s Wing, Inc., 1567 Lisbon Street, Lewiston, Maine 04240.

﻿

