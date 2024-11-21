An Acton man died on Wednesday after being severely burned while attempting to put out a fire at his home.

The fire started outside his home on Sunday morning and damaged the nearby woods and a shed on Ice Road. The Maine Forest Service and Office of the State Fire Marshal responded to the fire and found the homeowner, 64-year-old Volney Spalding with severe burns on his upper body, according to a release from the fire marshal’s office.

Spalding was brought to Maine Medical Center in Portland by LifeFlight, where he later died. The state medical examiner’s office will determine the cause and manner of his death.

The Maine Forest Service is still investigating the cause of the fire, which appears to have started outside, according to the fire marshal’s office.

