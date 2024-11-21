AUBURN — The school committee approved Wednesday a new three-year contract between the district and about 100 educational technicians and secretaries.

Following two rounds of negotiations since September, the contract offers 3% raises each year and improved benefits.

“The high-level overview includes a 3% annual increase to the wage scale, a collapsing of steps within the wage scale, as well as reclassification of administrative assistance to school year and full year lanes, as well as combining ed tech 1 and 2 scales, which enabled us to increase the starting ed tech wage to meet the state requirements starting in July 2025,” school committee Chairperson Pamela Albert said.

“This equaled (to) a 14% increase to the starting ed tech wage in the first year of the contract,” Albert continued. “We also agreed to additional paid holidays, as well as an increase to the percent covered of the health insurance premium for employees starting in year two of the contract and increasing again in year three.”

Albert said the overall improvements amount to a 23.3% raise in a three-year period.

Of the Auburn Education Association, the union representing the ed techs and secretaries, 94% voted in favor of the new contract before the school committee’s ratification.

Copy the Story Link