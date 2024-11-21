AUBURN — The school committee approved Wednesday a new three-year contract between the district and about 100 educational technicians and secretaries.
Following two rounds of negotiations since September, the contract offers 3% raises each year and improved benefits.
“The high-level overview includes a 3% annual increase to the wage scale, a collapsing of steps within the wage scale, as well as reclassification of administrative assistance to school year and full year lanes, as well as combining ed tech 1 and 2 scales, which enabled us to increase the starting ed tech wage to meet the state requirements starting in July 2025,” school committee Chairperson Pamela Albert said.
“This equaled (to) a 14% increase to the starting ed tech wage in the first year of the contract,” Albert continued. “We also agreed to additional paid holidays, as well as an increase to the percent covered of the health insurance premium for employees starting in year two of the contract and increasing again in year three.”
Albert said the overall improvements amount to a 23.3% raise in a three-year period.
Of the Auburn Education Association, the union representing the ed techs and secretaries, 94% voted in favor of the new contract before the school committee’s ratification.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.