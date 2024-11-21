CAPE ELIZABETH – Owen P. McGarry, 84, of Cape Elizabeth, Maine and Naples, Fla,. passed away on Nov. 10, 2024. He was born in Southampton, NY on March 1, 1940, to Owen F. and Catherine (McCarthy) McGarry, and moved to Maine as a young child.

Owen attended St. Joseph’s Grammar School and Deering High School. He joined the U.S. Navy at age 17. His Navy service was highlighted by his cold weather assignment in Barbados in the West Indies (likely the beginning of his aversion to winter). After being discharged from the Navy, he met Cynthia Knight at the A&W Root Beer joint in South Portland. She fell for his smile and bright red hair. They wed on Sept. 7, 1963.

﻿Owen went to work for Maine Bonding in 1963 and held various positions there until he became an agent in 1967. He was a partner at Desmond & Payne Insurance Agency for many years before retiring in 1994. Owen served on the Board of Directors for the Independent Insurance Association of Maine and humbly referred to himself as a “peddler” when asked what he did for a living.

﻿Owen was an avid golfer and a member of various golf clubs over his lifetime, including Gorham Country Club, Purpooduck Country Club, Val Halla Golf Club, Riverside Golf Club and Eagle Lakes Country Club in Naples, Fla. He managed to record six holes-in-one during his golfing life (even winning a new pick-up truck for his hole-in-one in a tournament at Bath Country Club) and proudly taught his children and grandchildren this great game. He coached the St. Patrick’s School 5th and 6th grade boys’ basketball team for 10 years and made a memorable impression on his players. He was a loyal friend and founding member of the lunch group called the ROMEOS (retired old men eating out). He proudly accumulated a lifetime of memories and friends in the Portland area and in his adopted home, Naples and Marco Island, Fla.

﻿Owen was clever, quick witted and sharp with numbers. He had an uncanny ability to remember the birthdates of people he met. Owen had an inquisitive mind and was interested in the cosmos, literature, history, and every single person he ever met. He took great pride in his Irish heritage and participated in the Maine Irish Children’s program in the 1980s and 1990s. The program provided a safe haven for children impacted by “The Troubles” in Northern Ireland. He made visits to Ireland during this time and became a father figure to Kevin Weir from Belfast who lived with the McGarry’s for several summers. He also provided a safe summer home for Kevin’s sisters.

﻿He is survived by his wife Cynthia; his children, Melinda Gregory (spouse Michael), Michael McGarry (spouse Susan), Matthew McGarry (spouse Sheila); a sister, Mary Anne Quinn; and his pride and joy – his grandchildren Michael, Brittany, Morgan, Coleman, Meredith, Daniel, Mitchell, Catherine and great-granddaughter, Harper. He never missed a grandchild’s sporting event or school performance. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews and members of the Knight family.

﻿Owen was predeceased by his twin brother, David, his brother James, and two sisters Catherine and Madeline.

﻿Visiting hours will be held from 2 to 4 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 24, at the Conroy Tully Walker Funeral Home of South Portland, 1024 Broadway in South Portland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., on Monday, Nov. 25, at St. Anthony of Padua Parish, 268 Brown St. in Westbrook. Procession to Calvary Cemetery for burial to immediately follow.

To view Owen’s memorial page or share a condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

﻿In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made to:

the Maine Irish

Heritage Center

PO Box 7588

Portland, ME 04112

Copy the Story Link