YORK – Wesley “Wes” F. Cook, 84, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, surrounded by his loving family.

Born on Nov. 12, 1940, in his parents’ home in Iowa, Wes was the beloved son of Harry and Sally Cook. A proud graduate of Wall Lake High School in 1958, Wes answered the call to serve his country by enlisting in the Navy, where he served with honor until 1965. In 1962, Wes married the love of his life, Kathie Dunbar, and together they built a life filled with love, laughter, and countless cherished memories.

Wes and Kathie made their home in Wall Lake, Iowa, where they formed lasting friendships. Wes was a co-owner of a fertilizer chemical company, a venture that eventually led him to purchase and operate a grain elevator, which he aptly named Cook Feed & Grain. In 1988, the couple relocated to York, Maine, embarking on a new chapter as the owners of the Bell Buoy Bed & Breakfast. During this time, Wes also pursued a successful career in real estate with Coldwell Banker.

Wes was a pillar of the York community. He coached softball, generously volunteered his time, and was an active member of the York Chamber of Commerce. After 15 rewarding years, Wes and Kathie retired from the bed and breakfast, embracing the opportunity to travel while Wes continued his work with Coldwell Banker until this year.

Wes was preceded in death by his wife, Kathie; his sister, Lois (Frank) Riha; and numerous dear friends and relatives.

He leaves behind a legacy of love and devotion through his daughters, Stephonie (John) Gregg, Trudi (Mark) Bakke, and Angela (Scott) Fagan; his nine grandchildren, Mick Gregg, Weston Gregg, Trevin Gregg, Lexie Bakke, Jameson Bakke, Sally Bakke, Addelynn Fagan, Stella Fagan, and William Fagan; four great-grandchildren; his foster daughter, Dori Rotert; his special friend, Ferne Little; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Wes will be deeply missed and forever remembered as a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend. His kindness, dedication, and adventurous spirit will live on in the hearts of all who knew him.

Visitation hours will be on Thursday 4 to 6 p.m. at Lucas & Eaton in York, Maine.

In lieu of flowers,

donations to:

Wounded Warrior Project

are welcomed

Copy the Story Link