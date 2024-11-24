Nelson E. Butler

SOUTH PORTLAND – Nelson E. Butler, 92, passed away on Nov. 20, 2024. No services are planned at this time.

Full obituary and online condolences may be viewed and expressed at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

Join the Conversation

Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.