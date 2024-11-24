WINDHAM – Our family said goodbye to its patriarch, Omer L. Galipeau, on November 21, 2024, at the age of 98. Omer was one of six siblings, the son of Horace and Yvonne Galipeau, born in Westbrook, February 7, 1926. He was married to the love of his life, Gloria P. Tyndall (Pat) in 1951. They spent 68 years together, cherishing times with their three children, James (Diane), Rick (Mary), and Nancy (Ray). Several grandchildren and great-grandchildren sweetened their retirement years.

Omer worked as a papermaker at S.D. Warren Paper Company for forty-two years. He and his family enjoyed many summers boating on Sebago Lake. After retiring, he and Pat became “snowbirds” in St. Augustine, Florida, where he spent days golfing and surf casting. Papa always encouraged some friendly competition on the golf course. (Omer usually took our quarters.)

Papa will be dearly missed by his devoted family and friends who have recently spent days at his bedside in Ledgewood Manor in Windham. He taught us to cherish family, enjoy friends, work hard, love our time outdoors, and have fun together.

The family is gratefully thankful for the TLC Omer received at Ledgewood.

Arrangements are in care of Dolby Funeral Chapel, Windham. To express condolences or to participate in Omer’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com A springtime celebration of life is forthcoming.

