CORVALLIS, Ore. – Thomas Lewis, 77, of Corvallis, Ore., and formerly of Yarmouth, Maine, passed away on Nov. 14, 2024.

Tom was born on Oct. 7, 1947, in Damariscotta, Maine, to Carl and Mary Lewis. He grew up in Boothbay Harbor with his brother Tim and graduated from Boothbay Region High School in 1965. As a child, he loved playing baseball and getting to know the many out-of-town guests who stayed at the Mid Town Motel, which his family owned.

﻿Tom graduated from West Virginia Wesleyan in 1969 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration, and then married his high school sweetheart, Sharon, in June of 1969. He was a devoted husband for the next 55 years. In 1970, Tom and Sharon moved to Yarmouth, Maine, and had one son, David. Tom began a twenty-year career as a commercial loan officer at Maine Savings Bank in 1970. In 1991, along with business partner Joe Ponzetti, he founded Community Development Services, which developed low income and senior housing projects until 2019.

﻿Tom loved spending time with his friends and family, and he loved the outdoors. His outdoor pursuits were wide ranging, and included white water canoeing, snowmobiling, backpacking, skiing, fishing, and immersing himself in forests or on lakes and rivers in the north Maine woods. His passion for the outdoors rubbed off on his son, with whom he shared many adventures all around the country over several decades. He and Sharon were especially active travelers and particularly enjoyed National Parks in the American West, along with Alaska, Hawaii, and Bermuda.

﻿He actively served his community, including as a Little League baseball coach, an active builder of hiking trails, and as a volunteer at HART cat shelter in Cumberland. He was a longtime volunteer for the Maine Appalachian Trail Club, winning that club’s Walter D. Greene Award for service. In 2002, he helped found the Maine Appalachian Trail Land Trust, which is still active and has conserved over 40,000 acres of forests in Maine since its founding.

﻿Tom will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Sharon; son David, daughter-in-law Amy, grandson Henry, granddaughter Rose, all of Corvallis, Ore.; and brother, Timothy of Boothbay Harbor, Maine.

﻿In lieu of flowers,

please consider donating to the:

Maine Appalachian

Trail Club

P.O. Box 7564

Portland, ME 04112

http://www.matc.org/donate/

