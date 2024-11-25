FREEPORT – Steve Randall Thomas, died on Oct. 16, 2024, following complications with Parkinson’s Disease.

He was born in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Dec. 4, 1935. He is survived by his adoring wife, Carol, of nearly 36 years, with whom he lived in Freeport. Steve was proud of the Maine roots of his father, born in East Sumner in 1902.

Steve’s surviving family includes three children, Scott Thomas, Stacy Thomas, and Stephanie Lease, two step-children, Tracy McCoy and Dawn Offdenkamp, six grandchildren, Ryan McCabe, Alex McCabe, Denise Garrish, Andrea Kendrick, Kelli McCoy and a great-granddaughter, McKenzie Garrish. Also brother, John Clayton Thomas, a nephew, Glen Legus and niece, Laurie Legus, all who live out of state. Steve was pre-deceased by his sister, Sheila Gould, in 1989 and niece, Carrie Legus in 2023.

Steve worked at the National Security Agency for more than 35 years, he also sold Real Estate in Maine for 16 years. He was a voracious reader until his death, favoring Sci-Fi and Christian authors. He also loved playing Cribbage.

Steve became a Friend of Bill in 1986, attending meetings primarily in Maryland and Maine. His ministry was to take meetings to jails, both in-person and virtually for more than three decades.

Steve’s deep faith was evidenced by his service in various churches. He served as a Senior Warden, Church Treasurer, Vestry and Search Committee Member, Sunday School Teacher and lead various groups.

His service will be on Nov. 30 at 11 a.m.

Memorial contributions may go to: St. Paul’s Church, Discretionary Fund.

Copy the Story Link