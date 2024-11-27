SACO – Carolyn Blunt of Saco, passed away on Nov. 25, 2024, at the age of 75. She was born on Nov. 30, 1948, to J. Roger and Barbara Allen, and was predeceased by her sister, Virginia Anton.

Carolyn was a proud and dedicated member of her community and spent 27 years working at Saco & Biddeford Savings Institute. Prior to that, she worked at the York County Courthouse, served as office manager for Blunt Construction, and worked at Grant’s Kennebago Camps. She also served as Director of Household for the Blunt family.

As a mother and grandmother, Carolyn was deeply involved in the lives of her family and the community. She volunteered as a Girl Scout leader, participated in the Jaycees, helped at voting polls, coached cheering and was Little League team mom. Some of her proudest moments were watching her children, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews thrive and find happiness.

Carolyn had a wide range of interests that brought her joy. She loved spending time with her family, knitting, birdwatching, and appreciating Wyeth art. She also cherished adventures with her girlfriends, as well as fishing trips and travel expeditions with her husband, John. Carolyn took great pride in her family and her home, and her many memorable road trips with John, her love of live theater, reading, and cooking were also highlights of her life.

Carolyn will be remembered for her listening ear, sharp wit, wonderfully dry sense of humor, and patience watching a dry fly on the water. She truly embodied the definition of “nice,” always giving of herself and caring for others.

She is survived by her loving husband, John S. Blunt; two children, Catherine Goulet of Saco, and Robert Blunt (Brie) of Dresden; and five grandchildren, Courtney and Madison Dexter, Ella, Asa, and Rian Blunt. She is also survived by her brother, James R. Allen Jr. (Sharon), and brother-in-law, Charles Blunt (Debbie), as well as numerous extended family members, including aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. Carolyn also leaves behind many close friends who she considered family.

The family extends their heartfelt thanks to the Maine Health Cardiac staff for their exceptional care and compassion during Carolyn’s long battle with heart failure, as well as to Hospice of Southern Maine for their tender guidance and support.

A wake will be held on November 29 from 3 – 5 p.m., at Dennett Craig and Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main Street, Saco. A funeral service will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church on Nov. 30, 2024 at 3 p.m., a reception to follow at Birdie’s in Old Orchard Beach.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Farnsworth Art Museum

16 Museum Street

Rockland, ME 04841.

