BUXTON- “Mimi” Camille L. Bourque, 86, a resident of Buxton for over 60 years, passed away at her home on Nov. 25, 2024, after a brief illness and surrounded by family.

She was born on May 31, 1938, in Saugus, Mass., a daughter of the late Joseph and Josephine (Sawin) LoPresti.

Mimi grew up in Saugus and graduated from Saugus High School. She later graduated from Westbrook College.

Mimi worked at the Saco Drive-In and was a manager at the Westbrook College Bookstore.

She was a member of the Bar Mills Community Church, was previously a member of the First Congregational Church of Buxton, the Buxton / Hollis Dorcas Society, and was a cast member of the play “Peabody Pew” for 34 years.

She travelled to Nova Scotia in the summers and Florida in the winter, Israel and to the Dominican Republic three times. She enjoyed sewing, crafting, taking photos and creating albums; however, Mimi’s greatest joy was her family and dear friends. She truly loved people.

She is predeceased by her first husband- David Field Sr., and siblings- Janice LoPresti and Robert LoPresti.

Mimi is survived by her beloved husband- Paul C. Bourque; children- David Field Jr. and his wife Gail, Cheryl Lajoie, Michael Field and his wife Betsy, Mark Field and his wife Rhonda, Cynthia Fanning, and Tony Field and his wife Kim; stepchildren- Stephen Bourque, Laurie Wilson, Sharon Soyar, Leanne Bourque, and Stuart Bourque; brother- David LoPresti; and many beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday Dec. 1, at 1 p.m. at the Bar Mills Community Church, 13 Hermit Thrush Dr., Buxton. Burial will be private amongst her family at South Buxton Cemetery.

Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

