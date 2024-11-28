KENNEBUNK – Janet Vitanza, 86, of Kennebunk, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, surrounded by her loved ones.

She was born in Princeton, New Jersey, daughter of Fred and Mildred (Thomas) Sigle. Janet graduated from New Brunswick High School in 1956.

Janet resided in North Brunswick, N.J., and her life was centered around family. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was blessed with four children: Jeffrey, Timothy, Amy, and Allison, and found great joy in their accomplishments. Janet’s devotion extended to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who were a source of profound happiness for her.

Janet was the Director of Marketing and Advertising for Johnson & Johnson in Milltown, New Jersey, where she worked for 18 years. She took pride in her career, but it was her personal passions that defined her. In her free time, she enjoyed cooking and baking, often entertaining friends and family with warmth and generosity. She had a deep love for oil painting and decorating, and she was an all-American woman through and through.

Janet was predeceased by her parents and her siblings: brothers, Arnold, Clifford, and Fred Sigle, and sisters, Marion Riggins and Doris Gershwin.

She is survived by her children: Jeffrey Vitanza and his wife Josera of North Brunswick, New Jersey; Timothy Vitanza of Wells, Maine; Amy DeLorenzo and her husband Carmen of Milltown, New Jersey; and Allison Majkowski and her husband Edward J. of Kennebunk, Maine. Janet also leaves behind her beloved grandchildren: Nunziatina DeFalco and her husband Nicholas, Gianna DeLorenzo, Edward III and his wife Catherine, Kyle, Frankie, Faith, and Charles, along with two cherished great-grandchildren; Nicholas and Luca.

A memorial service for Janet will be held Saturday Nov. 30, 2024, at 11:30 a.m., at the Church on the Cape, 3 Langsford Rd Kennebunkport, Maine 04046. Internment will be at Hope Cemetery in Kennebunk in Spring of 2025.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Janet’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, ME 04043.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Janet’s memory to the Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research 320 W Ohio St #300, Chicago, IL 60654 or the Tunnels to Towers Foundation 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten, Island, NY 10306.

