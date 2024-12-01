PORTLAND – C. (Clarence) Michael Lewis, 74, of Portland, passed away on Nov. 21, 2024 at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House after a long struggle with cancer.

Michael was born Nov. 18, 1950 in Calais, the son of Walter K. Lewis and Ruth Beckett Lewis. He lived in Calais until 1959 when the family moved to Portland. He attended Portland High School where he learned drafting at the Walker Manual Training Center, then went on to study Machine Tool Technology at SMVTI (now SMCC) graduating in 1971, after which he earned his B.A. at USM and was part of SCOGIS, creating a self-designed, interdisciplinary major.

An independent spirit, he was employed briefly by an ad agency before turning to freelance work in illustration and design for the rest of his life. His work was highly valued by clients from the Gulf of Maine Research Institute to the New Hampshire Motor Speedway. He created architectural renderings for many major projects in Portland: the renovation of Merrill Auditorium, Maine College of Art’s redesign of the Porteous Building, Ocean Gateway, and the St Lawrence Church. Hikers on Portland Trails will recognize his drawing on the iconic trail signs they follow.

As a child, hanging out with his brothers at Beech Ridge Speedway, Michael developed a passion for race cars. Later, he combined his fascination with fuel efficiency and racing by designing, building and racing one-person, battery powered Electrathon vehicles. He still holds the national record and was especially proud of running his car in speed trials on the Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah, reaching 100.39 mph.

Later, Michael taught himself to be a painter of the urban landscape. His paintings were in PMA Biennials and he participated in the Portland Show at Greenhut Galleries for many years. Paintings he developed from Google Earth images will be on view at the UNE Gallery in Biddeford in February 2025. Michael was also one of Portland’s earliest and most persistent Valentine Phantoms, instrumental in hanging hearts in preposterous places, like the Casco Bay Drawbridge, to delight us every year.

Michael is survived by his wife and fellow artist, Mary Hart; their son, Mica Lewis of Somerville, Mass.; the mother of his daughters, Ellen Lewis of Vienna; his daughters, Meghan Lewis and her partner, Jake Chase of Scarborough; and Melita Lewis Collins, her husband, Peter Collins and their son, Petey, of Westbrook. He also leaves behind his brothers John Lewis and wife Wendy, of Walpole, Mass., Abe (Walter) Lewis and wife Andrea, of Middlesex, Vt. and his sister, Anne Lewis Dyer of Dunedin, Fla., as well as a much-loved extended family.

We would like to thank the staff of Gosnell House for their kindness, and his many friends in Portland who have been so generous with their love and time.

A Celebration of Michael’s life will be held in early 2025.

Condolences can be shared with the family at http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

In lieu of flowers,

we ask that donations be made in his name to a high school Electrathon program he championed:

Minddrive

2615 Holmes St.

Kansas City, MO 64108

https://minddrive.org/donate/

