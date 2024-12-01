GORHAM – David Spear McCullough, 85, of Gorham, passed away at home surrounded by his family on Nov. 25, 2024.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at the First Russian Baptist Church, 211 Mosher Rd., in Gorham on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 11 a.m. with a reception following. For individuals not able to attend the service, please join everyone during the visiting hours from 1 to 3 p.m. to talk and enjoy some of the refreshments which David faithfully enjoyed.

