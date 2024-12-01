SCARBOROUGH – Steve Larned, M.D., of Scarborough, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Nov. 22, 2024, having lived a long and impactful life. While challenged by health issues in the last years, Steve remained curious, upbeat and focused on others – his easy, endearing laugh ever-present.

Steve was born to Frederick “Ted” Seymour and Charlotte “Shine” Ann Larned in Grand Rapids, Mich. on May 14, 1940, (his mother’s birthday and Mother’s Day that year). Steve attended East Grand Rapids High School before heading east to Phillips Academy Andover, where in his words, he was “encouraged to more effectively aspire to his full potential.” Steve literally embodied Andover’s motto Non Sibi “not for self” in his lifetime experiences and reputation as a selfless, relentlessly kind, generous and engaged father, grandfather, colleague and friend.

An All American high school swimmer and German language enthusiast, Steve pursued further education at Princeton University, the University of Michigan and completed his medical degree at Wayne State University. He married Mary Jo “MJ” Bailey of Petoskey, Mich. in 1962 and lovingly reared three children through years of school, sports, music and many family adventures. In the early ’70s, the military draft led him to service in the U.S. Navy and a posting at the U.S. Naval Dispensary in Washington D.C. In 1972, the family relocated to Portland.

On arriving in Maine with a specialty in internal medicine, Steve began his 45-year affiliation with the Maine Medical Center/Maine Health organization and launched a private practice as Spurwink Medical Associates (Briggs, Hallee & Larned) – initially set up in an old farm house in Cape Elizabeth. Steve’s contributions to healthcare excellence reached well beyond his private practice. These included serving as V.P. of Medical Affairs and Board of Trustees member at the Maine Medical Center as well as a range of active affiliations with the University of Vermont School of Medicine, the Tufts University School of Medicine, the Association of American Medical Colleges, and the Accreditation Council on Graduate Medical Education.

Upon his retirement from Maine Medical, Steve built a consulting practice with colleague Ethel Weinberg, counseling academic medical institutions on long range planning. Most of all, Steve loved teaching, mentoring and supporting the success of the hundreds of medical students he met and taught through the arc of his career.

Throughout his life and career, Steve’s characteristic intellectual enthusiasm, energy and leadership instincts translated to positive impact on a range of community organizations and boards including the Portland Symphony Orchestra, the Choral Art Society of Portland, the Greater Portland United Way, the Town of Cape Elizabeth and Piper Shores.

Intensely curious, Steve had an infectious energy for figuring things out and a knack for simplifying the complicated. He found joy in sharing ideas, teaching and helping others “get the ‘cept” as he put it. He could be found explaining topics like “Bridge According to Hoyle” or the principles of complexity science to audiences aged from 8 to 80, deploying the same big vocabulary which aimed just over their heads so that they would stretch… “they’ll get it”, he’d say with assurance.

Steve had a genuine interest in others and their accomplishments. He relentlessly sought to find the good in any situation or the “twinkle” of high character and positive spirit in family members or any acquaintance. He loved creating and leading adventures, living his “work hard/play hard” ethic. Weekend and holiday trips to Carrabassett Valley and skiing at Sugarloaf were an outlet for Steve’s love of the outdoors, not to mention the site of innumerable friendly competitions involving cribbage, backgammon, shooting pool and ping pong. He never said “no” to extra games, extra ski runs and extra music and singing. His friends and relatives often kidded him for projecting his inner “camp counselor” with attendant clipboard and whistle.

In 1991, he married Polly Rogers Hefferan (their first marriages having ended in divorce). For more than 33 years, with eight children, their spouses and 22 grandchildren between them, the couple shared love, laughs and wisdom through a broad range of life stages. A particular shared passion for community and healthcare led Polly and Steve to contribute years of their time and talents to Konbit Sante (meaning “working together for health”), a Portland originated organization building healthcare infrastructure and care provision skills in Cap-Haitien, Haiti. Together they recruited many friends and family members to contribute time and treasure to this favorite charitable cause.

Steve maintained his positive mindset, modesty, and kind spirit through the years until he passed on with Polly lovingly, supportive at his side.

The family thanks Steve’s caregivers at Holbrook at Piper Shores for their positive support and caring during the last several years.

Surviving Steve are his wife, Polly; his children, Steve (Angie), Ted, and Susan (Mike), and their mother, MJ; seven grandchildren; and an extended web of family members across the Larned, Pomeroy, Martin, Bailey, Edman, Jones, and Rogers family trees.

A summer memorial service to celebrate Steve’s life will be held next year.

Arrangements are under the guidance of Hobbs Funeral Home, Scarborough.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Steve’s name to:

Konbit Sante,

362 U.S. Route 1,

Falmouth ME 04105

or online:

https://konbitsante.org/donate/

