WESTBROOK – Gregory Charles Beane, 64, passed away unexpectedly Nov. 25, 2024.

Born on Aug. 24, 1960, in Portland, the son of Clifford and Mary Margaret Beane, Greg grew up with a deep love of family and traditions, a value instilled in him by his parents.

Greg graduated from Westbrook High School in 1978, where he participated in the school’s diving team. Shortly after, he served his country by joining the United States Coast Guard in 1979. Over the course of his 11-year career, he contributed to maritime safety and rescue missions. Greg’s time in the Coast Guard was a source of pride and fulfillment for him.

Greg married Teressa Robertson in 1981, where they welcomed three children, Michelle, Matthew, and Jonathan, during their 13-year marriage. He found endless joy in his children and took immense pride in watching them grow into the adults they are today. Among his favorite family traditions were the annual ski trips, mostly to Mt. Abram, where he shared his love of the slopes and created lasting memories.

He also had a deep passion for motorcycle rides, often setting out on scenic journeys that gave him a sense of freedom and connection with the world. Whether on the slopes or the open road, Greg’s adventurous spirit and love for life left an indelible mark on those who knew him.

For two years, Greg enjoyed the adventure of driving tractor-trailers cross country, exploring different parts of the United States and appreciating the wide variety of landscapes and landmarks along the way.

Greg dedicated much of his professional life to working as a locksmith. He first honed his craft during his years at Dupuis Hardware before establishing and successfully running his own locksmith business. Greg was known for his expertise and friendly demeanor, taking great pride in his work and always happy to re-key his kids’ homes whenever they needed him.

Greg had a deep love for his pets, especially dogs. There wasn’t a dog he met that didn’t like him instantly. His bond with animals was special, and they brought him joy and loyalty throughout his life. Greg’s beloved dogs Sadie, Bandit, and most recently, Jake, held a special place in his heart and were his constant companions, traveling everywhere with him.

Later in life, Greg found a loving partner in Kelly Wescott-Bernier, who brought him happiness and friendship. Together, they shared a love for travel, quiet evenings at home, or card games with family, creating a fulfilling and meaningful chapter in his life.

For 31 years, Greg owned and devoted much of his time to managing his apartment building, also known as his “Hobby House”. He was always hands-on, ensuring the property was well-maintained and in good condition. Greg formed lasting friendships with the tenants, especially his good friend, Gerry Amergian, and was known for his warm demeanor and his willingness to help whenever needed. His dedication to the building and its residents reflected his strong work ethic and sense of community.

He will be profoundly missed by all who knew him, especially during the holiday season, a time Greg loved for its traditions and being surrounded by his children, family, and friends.

Gregory was predeceased by his parents.

He is survived by his longtime partner, Kelly Wescott-Bernier and her two children, Douglas and Jill Lynn; his daughter, Michelle Millette (Tyson Millette), his son, Matthew Beane (Amy Bedard), his son, Jonathan Beane; his five grandchildren, Cassandra Beane, Blaine Millette, Caleb Beane, Tyler Plourde, Erica Plourde; his sister, Catherine Williams (Brian Williams); his sister, Lori Beane and her son, Ben; his brother, Clifford Beane Jr.; his aunt, Phyllis Sterling, and his aunt, Loretta Hughes.

Visiting hours will be held 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday Dec. 4 at

Dolby Blais Segee Funeral Home, 35 Church St., Westbrook. A Catholic mass will be held Thursday Dec. 5 at 11 a.m. at St. Hyacinth, 268 Brown St., Westbrook. Interment will follow at St. Hyacinth Cemetery with full military honors.

In lieu of flowers, please send gifts to the

Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland,

P.O. Box 336,

Westbrook, ME 04098,

or go to http://www.arlgp.org/memorial

