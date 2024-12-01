GARDINER – Marc Leo Laroche, 68, formerly of Biddeford, passed away peacefully at home in Gardiner on Nov. 25, 2024. He was well known in Gardiner, especially in the downtown commercial district, where he took daily walks and interacted with the local merchants and members of the Fire Department.

Marc’s complete obituary is available at http://www.hopememorial.com/obituaries.

If you wish to honor Marc, please consider making a donation in his memory to a charity of your choice or to

New Communities, Inc.,

869 Main St.,

Westbrook, ME 04092-2897.

New Communities, Inc., which operates Kennebec Pines, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization serving seniors and people with disabilities.

