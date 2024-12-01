Francis, Norma Jean (Papi) 72, of Gorham, Nov. 24, at home. Celebration of Life 2-4 p.m., Service 4 p.m., Dec. 4, Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home, Portland
