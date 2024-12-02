Biddeford may implement a bicycle lane on Union Street in its downtown, with a city-wide bicycle lane review to follow.

The City Council considered the possibility of adding bicycle lanes to streets around Biddeford, beginning with Union Street on Nov. 19.

Numerous residents spoke in favor of additional bicycle lanes, citing positives like physical exercise and a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from decreased use of motor vehicles.

Biddeford High School senior Sam Drummey said he often cycles to school, but uses sidewalks instead of the road due to safety concerns.

“It’s not reasonable for bikers to compete with two ton pieces of metal, moving at high speeds, often driven by people who think they have the sole right to the road,” Drummey said.

The addition of bike lanes would allow cyclists to get around the city without risking their safety or disturbing pedestrians on sidewalks, Drummey said.

“We need more space for bikers in this city,” he said. “This is a good case of ‘if you build it, they will come.’”

Drummey’s father Jonathan Drummey echoed his son’s statements, adding that it would be good for Biddeford residents to be able to get to work without needing a vehicle.

He said that being able to cycle from downtown Biddeford to Hannaford on Elm Street would be a step in the right direction.

“Having better bicycle infrastructure is a part of creating more options and more freedom for people,” Drummey said.

Other residents said the lack of bicycle lanes is a safety concern for the city. Resident Drew Guiles said he often sees people cycling on bumpy and uneven sidewalks on Elm Street.

If they aren’t using the sidewalks, Guiles said, cyclists are dangerously biking with or against traffic on narrow road shoulders.

“I think a bike lane on Union Street would be a good step,” Guiles said. “I hope we don’t stop there.”

But while many residents praised the idea of implementing bicycle lanes in Biddeford, some voiced concerns about tax dollars being used for the project.

Rick LaFrance, a Biddeford resident, said it seems “crazy” to add bicycle lanes to Union Street, and believes there are “other ways” for cyclists to get around town.

“You can’t expect taxpayers to cut bike lanes through every single street in this town,” LaFrance said.

Ultimately, the conversation was directed to the newly-formed traffic committee, where it will be discussed further.

