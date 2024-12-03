New Hampshire and Maine State Police have closed the Piscataqua River Bridge to northbound and southbound traffic.

The bridge, which carries Interstate 95 over the river separating Maine and New Hampshire, has been shut down because of a “person in mental health crisis,” New Hampshire State Police said in a statement on social media shortly before 2:20 p.m. The department said troopers are on-scene.

Police announced the closure before 2 p.m. Tuesday. Initially, only the southbound lanes were closed, but Maine State Police announced that the entire bridge was closed just before 2:20 p.m.

This story will be updated.

