While the Boston Celtics entered Tuesday night’s games with a shot at reaching the knockout stages of the NBA Cup, they didn’t get the results they needed.

Instead they had games against Detroit and Washington added to their schedule over the next two weeks.

The Celtics will host the Pistons for a 7:30 p.m. game on Thursday, Dec. 12, at TD Garden. Then they will go on the road to play the Wizards on Sunday, Dec. 15, at 6 p.m. at Washington’s Capital One Arena.

The Celtics needed two results to go their way Tuesday: a Magic win over the Knicks, plus a blowout either way in the Pistons vs. Bucks game. Milwaukee did, in fact, win big against Detroit, which left Boston waiting for the Knicks-Magic result. But New York won by 15 points, sealing Boston’s fate. The Knicks won their five-team group, but Orlando is also moving on as the best second-place team in the Eastern Conference, based on point differential.

All the Magic had to do to advance was not lose by more than 37 points to stay ahead of Boston in point differential. New York led by 37 late in the third quarter, but the Magic outscored the Knicks 40-18 the rest of the way.

“We earned our way into the quarterfinal,” Magic forward Franz Wagner said. “Obviously not our best game today, but that’s why you play every minute in the other games. It feels weird after a game like this to advance, but that’s just part of it.”

Advertisement

In the East quarterfinals, No. 3 seed Atlanta is at the No. 2 Knicks, while the No. 4 Magic are at the No. 1 Bucks. In the West quarterfinals, the No. 4 Mavericks are at the No. 1 Thunder and the No. 3 Warriors visit the No. 2 Rockets. The winners of those games will go to Las Vegas for the semifinals on Dec. 14 and the final on Dec. 17.

“They put a tournament in front of us and we want to win it. And we said that early on,” Bucks Coach Doc Rivers said. “We’re 4-0 and we still have a lot of work to do, but the bottom line is we earned a chance to play at home.”

The Thunder edged Phoenix for the West Group B title on a head-to-head tiebreaker – both went 3-1 in group play but the Suns’ loss was to Oklahoma City. The Thunder got the West’s No. 1 seed on point differential. Dallas rallied from a 15-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat Memphis and clinch a wild-card spot in the West.

“I don’t really know much about the Cup and how it works and everything,” Thunder guard Cason Wallace said. “I just know I want to win.”

The Celtics were vocal about wanting to make it deep into the NBA Cup after being eliminated in the quarterfinals last year. Instead their elimination means they’ll get a bit of a break in the middle of December. The Celtics will only play two games over an 11-day stretch, giving them plenty of time to rest, practice and recharge.

Copy the Story Link