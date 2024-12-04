LISBON – Michael Scott Sargent, 58, passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 23, 2024. He was born on Sept. 13, 1966, in Portland, Maine.

He attended Portland and South Portland schools and served in the US Army Reserves in 1984. In 1995, after receiving a certificate from Southern Maine Vocational Institute, he was employed by South Portland Waste Water Treatment Plant. Mike was a top tractor trailer mechanic for 30 years, he worked hard and “he knew his stuff”, he was an ACE MECHANIC!

Michael was predeceased by his wife Janie Frye Sargent. He is survived by his mother Regina Grayce, his father John P. Sargent; daughters Stacie Sargent and Karen Kruger; stepmother Cindy Sargent; his sister Cheryl Brown, brothers Steven Sargent and John P. Sargent Jr., a stepbrother David Bridges and stepsister Sonia Buck.

He is also survived by three grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, cousins, uncles and aunts, and his beloved cats Cricket, Blue and Lonnie.

There will be no services.

