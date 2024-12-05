Scarborough is seeking feedback on its draft of a townwide transportation study.

The Town Council held a workshop on Dec. 4 where key elements of the study were presented.

The study is available on the town’s website, scarboroughmaine.org, where residents can also find a form to submit their feedback. Comments will be brought to the Transportation Committee and influence an updated version of the study before it is finalized for council review in the spring.

