The Maine Mariners jumped out to a two-goal lead and beat the Worcester Railers, 4-3, on Saturday in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Maine snapped a four-game losing streak.

Owen Pederson and Justin Bean scored in the first period to give Maine the lead. Jimmy Lambert and Matthew Phillip scored in the second to push the lead to 4-1.

Griffin Loughran, Anthony Repaci and Anthony Callin scored for Maine.

