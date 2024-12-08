MAINE MARINERS

Logan Nijhoff and Alex Beaucage each had a pair of goals and Trois-Rivieres defeated the Maine Mariners 4-2 in an ECHL game Sunday at Cross Insurance Arena.

Carter Johnson scored for the Mariners just over four minutes in the first period before Nijhoff tied it at the 11:02 mark and Beaucage gave the Lions a 2-1 lead on power-play with 56 seconds left before the first intermission.

Jimmy Lambert tied it at 2 at 9:14 of the second period for the Mainers, but Nijhoff got the lead back 18 seconds later.

Beaucage scored the final goal with 5:13 left in the game.

MAINE CELTICS

Terrell Brown Jr. made the clinching free throw in overtime to give the Greensboro Swarm a 109-108 win over the Maine Celtics in a NBA G-League game Sunday at the Portland Expo.

Brown’s free three gave the Swarm the overtime target points.

Jaylen Sims led Greensboro with 28 points, while Brown followed with 23 and Reggie Perry (14 rebounds) with 21.

JD Davison led the Celtics with 27 points and a team-high seven assists, while Jordan Walsh finished with 20 points.

