KENNEBUNKPORT – On the early morning of Dec. 1, 2024, Laurence passed away peacefully with his daughter after a long illness.

He is now reunited with his wife, Beverly; his brother, Gary Hill, his two sisters, Dale Fortier and June Cuttle; as well as his parents Laurence and Irene Hill. No doubt he is also joined with his childhood dog and the many cats he raised throughout his life, along with Clapton, his rabbit.

He is survived by his son, Brian Hill, daughter, Sherry Joy, son-in-law, Alan Joy; as well as his only grandchild, Tyler Hill. He also leaves behind his grandpup, Kevin and two grandcats, Biddy and Pippa, who all brought him much comfort and joy, especially in this last year of his life.

Laurence was born in Biddeford, in the year 1942. Attending schools in the Saco school system, in his childhood he helped to organize and start a rock, crystal and gemstone enthusiast club for the local children his age in the area. Their club was even featured in the local newspaper. Later, he graduated from Thornton Academy, where he played football.

He then joined the United States Army Reserves. After the Army Reserves, he began an apprenticeship to become a pressman. He worked for the York County Coast Star, along with the Biddeford Journal Tribune. He was a licensed amateur radio HAM operator with his call sign being K1GDX. He made friendships and received postcards from people of all walks of life from all over the world. Another hobby of his was collecting antique radios. The prize of his collection being his Atwater Kent.

In the year 1965, he married the love of his life, Beverly McKay. Throughout their life they enjoyed traveling and visiting American historical sites, both sharing an appreciation for American history. They also spent a great deal of time designing and bringing to fruition their extensive garden, being certain to plant and include specific trees, shrubs, and flowers, as well as watering sources and habitats that qualified them to be listed and certified as a backyard wildlife habitat from the National Wildlife Federation. He and Beverly were both avid gardeners back in their day. He loved nature and all wildlife.

His fondest memories were spent in the company of his family. When his children were young there were many fieldtrips and camping outings also including extended family, with lots of fishing, canoeing, and sitting by an open fire. In his later years, he especially enjoyed spending quality time with his only grandchild, Tyler, attending many sporting events as well as simply playing cards and board games around the outdoor firepit. He also enjoyed, throughout his life, spending much time with his many family pets, including cats, dogs, and rabbits, as well as befriending the local outdoor wildlife such as birds, squirrels, chipmunks, hummingbirds, and of course the many wild ducks that visited him several times a day.

He will be greatly missed by family and friends.

Private services will be held. To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Laurence’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the

Animal Welfare Society,

P.O. Box 43,

West Kennebunk, ME 04094,

a charity he supported throughout his life.

